Hospital Asset Tracking And Inventory Management Systems Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Hospital Asset Tracking And Inventory Management Systems Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hospital asset tracking and inventory management systems market size is predicted to reach $35.16 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.
The growth in hospital asset tracking and inventory management systems market is due to the growing load of patients in hospitals. North America region is expected to hold the largest hospital asset tracking and inventory management systems market share. Major players in the hospital asset tracking and inventory management systems market include ZIH Corp., Ascom, GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), CenTrak (Halma plc), Honeywell International Inc., Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Epicor Software Corporation.
Hospital Asset Tracking And Inventory Management Systems Market Segments
• By Product Type: Mobile, Fixed, Other Inventory
• By Technology: Hardware, Software
• By Application: Equipment or Device or Supplies Tracking, Equipment Maintenance
• By Geography: The global hospital asset tracking and inventory management systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Hospital asset tracking and inventory management systems use sensors and tags that track the assets of the hospitals and provide real-time data, and play a crucial role in locating medical equipment at times of an emergency in hospitals.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Hospital Asset Tracking And Inventory Management Systems Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
