Dialyzer Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Price, Analysis, Report, Key Player, Major Segments and Forecast 2023-2031
Global Dialyzer Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.2% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2031.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Dialyzer Market Size, Price, Report and Forecast 2023-2031’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global dialyzer market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like flux type, usage, end user, and region.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2031)
Historical Market Size (2022): USD 6.18 billion
Forecast CAGR (2023-2031): 5.2%
Forecast Market Size (2031): USD 9.77 billion
The rising prevalence of ESRD or end-stage renal disease across the world is expected to be a major driving factor in the global dialyzer market. Geriatric populations have increased over the years which has surged the worldwide prevalence of renal diseases. In geriatric patients with renal conditions, dialyzers are in increasing demand to replicate the functioning of a healthy kidney and prevent further complications.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dialyser-market/requestsample
The growing demand for home dialysis procedures is driving the growth of the global dialyzer market. This process takes around 3-5 hours in a hospital, however if the family wants the patient to stay in the comfort of their house, home haemodialysis is also performed. In home settings, dialyzers can be used during the night while the patient is asleep and conducted more frequently, as needed. This elevates the comfort level, and it is recommended for those who prefer to stay in a familiar place for their treatment.
Better efficiency of the high flux dialyzers to remove large toxin molecules is projected to increase the demand for these dialyzers in the overall dialyzer market. More healthcare professionals are moving from low flux to high flux machines that can remove waste products without much hassle. Its compatibility with advanced treatment methods like haemodialysis also boosts the overall growth of the market as the manufacturer interest shifts towards the high flux dialyzer machines. This increases the production of the high flux dialyzer in the market, thus making it a significant contributor to the market growth.
Disposable dialyzers are also experiencing substantial popularity in the market due to their enhanced safety in usage in comparison to reusable dialyzers which risk adverse effect in users. Service providers want to ensure the best quality of dialyzers that provide lowest risks and prioritise the safety of the patients. Thus, the increased production and supply of the disposable dialyzers leaves a positive impact on the growth of the global dialyzer market.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dialyser-market
Strategic expansion initiatives adopted by the key players of the market are projected to fuel the growth of the global dialyzer market in the upcoming years. This includes agreements and partnerships between global and domestic players and acquisitions to increase presence.
Dialyzer Industry Definition and Major Segments
A dialyzer, also known as artificial kidney, is used to remove waste products and excess fluid from the bloodstream. This instrument uses a thin and fibrous membrane which allows the passage of tiny particles, preventing waste and salt accumulation when the kidney doesn’t function properly.
On the basis of flux type, the market is segmented into:
High Flux
Low Flux
Others
Based on usage, the market is bifurcated into:
Disposable
Reusable
On the basis of end user, the market is classified into:
In Centre Dialysis
Hospital Dialysis
Home Dialysis
Independent Dialysis
Peritoneal Dialysis
Home Haemodialysis
Based on region, the market is divided into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Dialyzer Market Trends
A key trend propelling the growth of the global dialyzer market is the rising prevalence of health conditions that negatively impact kidney function. Conditions such as diabetes, heat disease, and hypertension can lead to complications in kidney function, leading to a demand for dialyzers. The major hospitals and speciality clinics are equipping themselves with a variety of dialyzers to cater to patient needs quickly, while avoiding unnecessary transfer of patients which can increase the chances of complications.
Improvements in healthcare diagnostics, particularly for various kidney conditions is a crucial trend in the dialyzer market. Rising awareness among the populace is leading to more patients seeking medical care at earlier signs of kidney problems, enabling earlier diagnoses and care. Dialyzers offer an effective treatment option for a wide range of kidney complications and with enhanced ease of use, are increasingly being prescribed by healthcare professionals worldwide. Several governments worldwide are further investing in improvements in dialyzer products to treat chronic kidney problems effectively.
Lengthy waiting times for kidney transplants are also anticipated to provide an opportunity to the dialyzer market. Although kidney transplants have a relatively high success late, shortage of donors for kidneys have resulted in extensive waiting periods on transplant lists. While direct donations can speed up the process, many patients rely on the transplant lists and depend upon dialyzers to maintain their health until a donor kidney becomes available.
At a regional level, North America is projected to dominate the global market for dialyzers, fuelled by the rising prevalence of conditions such as end-stage renal disease (ESRD), diabetes, hypertension, and other chronic conditions. The well-established healthcare infrastructure, improved diagnostics, rising per capita healthcare spending are further supporting the market growth.
Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness rapid growth in the market for dialyzers, supported by the growing population and significant investments in healthcare infrastructure. Lowering costs of dialyzers has increased their adoption across the region, including in the developing countries, and healthcare infrastructure development is further creating a favourable environment for the market growth.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global dialyzer market report are:
Baxter International, Inc.
Nipro Corporation
Nikkiso Co., Ltd.
Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.
JMS Co., Ltd.
B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG
BROWNDOVE HEALTHCARE (P) LTD.
BAIN MEDICAL EQUIPMENT
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
KAWASUMI LABORATORIES INC.
MEDTRONIC PLC. (BELCO)
JIHUA MEDICAL APPARATUS & INSTRUMENTS CO., LTD
ALLMED MEDICAL CARE HOLDINGS LIMITED
WEIGAO GROUP
CHINA CHENGDU WESLEY BIOTECH CO., LTD
MEDICA GROUP
TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
MEDIVATORS, INC.
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:
Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ultrasonic-flow-meter-market
Busbar Trunking System Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/busbar-trunking-system-market
Butterfly Valves Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/butterfly-valves-market
cassia essential oil market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cassia-essential-oil-market
Ultramarine Blue Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ultramarine-blue-market
Hydraulic Cylinders Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hydraulic-cylinders-market
Hysterometers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hysterometers-market
Onyx Stone Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/onyx-stone-market
sorbitan monostearate market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sorbitan-monostearate-market
Traction Control System Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/traction-control-system-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective, and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Steven Luke
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other