Global Connected Health And Wellness Solutions Market Is Projected To Grow At A 20.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Connected Health And Wellness Solutions Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Connected Health And Wellness Solutions Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the connected health and wellness solutions market size is predicted to reach $119.98 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.9%.

The growth in the connected health and wellness solutions market is due to the increasing adoption of digital health technologies. North America region is expected to hold the largest connected health and wellness solutions market share. Major players in the connected health and wellness solutions market include Omron Healthcare Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fitbit LLC, Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corp.

Connected Health And Wellness Solutions Market Segments

• By Product: Personal Medical Devices, Wellness Products, Software & Services

• By Function: Clinical Monitoring, Telehealth

• By Application: Diagnosis & Treatment, Wellness and prevention, Monitoring, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global connected health and wellness solutions market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Connected health and wellness solutions focus on maximizing healthcare resources by using technology and devices that give accurate health information. These connected health and wellness solutions include BP monitors, glucose monitors, body analyzers, heart rate monitors, and fitness devices.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Connected Health And Wellness Solutions Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

