Bioplastics Packaging Market Report 2023: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Growth & Forecast till 2028

Bioplastics

Currently, the market for bioplastics packaging is experiencing growth due to several factors.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Bioplastics packaging?

Bioplastics packaging refers to packaging materials made from renewable sources, including plants, oils, starch, cellulose, and fats, which can naturally decompose. These materials are manufactured with lower energy requirements, resulting in a more sustainable production process. Bioplastics packaging not only enhances the reputation of businesses but also provides improved flexibility, durability, and impressive tensile strength. With their ability to reduce reliance on traditional plastic packaging derived from fossil fuels, the global demand for bioplastics packaging is steadily rising.

How big is Global Bioplastics Packaging Market?

The global bioplastics packaging market size reached US$ 6.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.03% during 2023-2028.

Global Bioplastics Packaging Market Trends & Drivers:

Currently, the market for bioplastics packaging is experiencing growth due to several factors. Firstly, there is a rising demand for packaging that is both flexible and cost-efficient across various industries. Additionally, there is a growing global awareness about environmental issues, which is positively impacting the market. This awareness has led to an increased focus on packaging solutions that are recyclable, eco-friendly, and sustainable, further driving market growth. Moreover, governmental agencies in different countries are promoting the adoption of bioplastic packaging through the implementation of strict regulations aimed at reducing plastic waste. These regulations are bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the food and beverage (F&B) industry is increasingly employing bioplastic packaging to meet the growing demand for packaged food products worldwide, thereby propelling market expansion.

Request a free sample report:- https://www.imarcgroup.com/bioplastics-packaging-market/requestsample

Global Bioplastics Packaging Market Key Players & Segmentation:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

• ALPAGRO Packaging

• Amcor plc, Arkema S.A.

• BASF SE

• Biome Bioplastics Limited (Biome Technologies plc)

• Braskem S.A.

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Mondi PLC

• NatureWorks LLC (Cargill Incorporated)

• Novamont S.p.A

• Tetra Laval International SA

• TIPA Corp Ltd.

• WestRock Company.

The report provides detailed segmentation of the global Bioplastics Packaging Market based on product type, packaging type, end user and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• PLA

• TPS

• PHA

• Bio-PE

• Bio-PA

• Bio-PET

• Bio-PP

• Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

• Flexible Plastic Packaging

• Rigid Plastic Packaging

Breakup by End User:

• Food

• Beverages

• Consumer Goods

• Pharmaceuticals

• Industrial Goods

• Others

Breakup By Regions:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Buy Complete Report:- https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=5777&method=1

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports:-

Fall Management Market Report 2023-2028:- http://icrowdnewswire.com/the-growth-of-fall-management-market-trends-and-forecast

Ethical Labels Market Report 2023-2028:- http://icrowdnewswire.com/global-ethical-labels-market-size-share-business-growth-amp-industry-overview-2023-2028

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.