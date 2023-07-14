Food Safety Testing Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2031: Trends, Key Drivers And Competitive Landscape

Food Safety Testing Market

Wide range of Food safety testing method and equipment are expected to boost the market growth in the foreseeable future.

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Food Safety Testing Market by Technology (Agar Culturing, PCR-based Assay, Immunoassay-based, Others), by Food Tested (Meat and Meat Product, Dairy and Dairy Product, Cereals, Grains, and Pulses, Processed Food, Others), by Type (Pathogen, Genetically Modified Organism (GMO), Chemical and Toxin, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" According to the report, the global food safety testing industry was valued at $18.7 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $37.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The growing population, rise in disposable income of consumers, rise in incidence of food frauds, the growing economically motivated adulteration (EMA) owing to high competition, and enhanced food safety testing drive the food safety testing market growth. However, a lack of necessary infrastructure for food safety control in the developing or poor nations, and a lack of communication between players in food safety testing market and their clients hinders the global market growth. On the other hand, introduction of new and cutting-edge techniques in food safety testing and various regulations on food safety, particularly in the developed economies will present new growth opportunities for the global food safety testing market in the coming years.

Increase in economically motivated adulteration (EMA) owing to high competition and rise in incidence of food frauds in the country, is the prime factor that boosts the growth of the U.S. food safety testing market during the forecast period.

North America to dominate the market by 2031

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global food safety testing market and is likely to dominate in terms of revenue in 2031. This is due to the prevalence of public health burden of foodborne illnesses in the state of Mississippi (MS). The market in Asia-Pacific, however, is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in disposable income of consumers and the high demand for effective food safety testing. The prevalence of improper usage of pesticide in developing countries such as India and China are expected to contribute to the growth of the food safety testing market.

The Food safety testing industry is segmented on the basis of type, food-tested, technology, and region. By type, the market is categorized into pathogen, genetically modified organism (GMO), chemical and toxin and others. On the basis of food-tested, the food safety testing market is fragmented into meat & meat product, dairy & dairy product, cereals, grains, & pulses, processed food, and others. As per the technology, the market is divided into agar culturing, PCR-based assay, immunoassay-based and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia Argentina and the rest of LAMEA).

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Intertek Group Plc

SGS SA

TUV SUD AG

ALS Limited

Bio-Rad Laboratories

AsureQuality Ltd.

Eurofins Scientific

Bureau Veritas SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

DNV AS

By technology, the PCR-based assay segment had the largest share in 2021 and is expected to have the largest market share in 2031 due to real-time polymerase chain reaction. Moreover, polymerase chain reaction is a quick and inexpensive quantitative method for determining the quantity of certain DNA-segments present in samples, which aids in detecting both purposeful and incidental food adulterations caused by biological contaminants. In addition, polymerase chain reaction technology is used extensively throughout the product development process in the agricultural biotechnology sector. The technique is typically used to identify whether or not a product sample contains genetically modified material as well as to calculate how much of it is contained in a product in the food safety testing market.

By region, North America held the largest share in 2021 i.e., $6,830.4 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $13,339.2 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, as the U.S. dominates the regional market for food safety testing due to the country's high demand for food safety equipment. By offering specific product lines and higher-quality workmanship along with cutting-edge marketing and manufacturing techniques, the manufacturers of food safety testing equipment are expected to attempt to recapture the North American market.

