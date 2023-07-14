Ice Hockey Equipment Market Soars to $ 2.61 Bn by 2032 with 3% CAGR, Technological Advancements and Customization Trend

Reports And Data

Ice Hockey Equipment Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 2.61 billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Ice Hockey Equipment Market has witnessed steady growth in recent years, with a market size of USD 2.06 billion in 2022. This growth is expected to continue in the coming decade, as the market is projected to reach a value of USD 2.61 billion by 2032. The market is anticipated to register a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% during the forecast period.

One of the key factors contributing to the growth of the ice hockey equipment market is the increasing demand for highly effective and technologically advanced gear. As the sport of ice hockey becomes more competitive and demanding, players are seeking equipment that can enhance their performance and provide better protection. In response to this demand, manufacturers are constantly developing new products with innovative features. For instance, lightweight and durable sticks, comfortable and protective helmets, and high-performance skates are being introduced to cater to the evolving needs of players. These advancements in technology and design are driving the market forward.

Another trend that is boosting the expansion of the ice hockey equipment market is the growing popularity of equipment customization. Players, both amateurs and professionals, are increasingly looking for personalized gear that suits their individual preferences and playing style. This customization trend has led to the availability of a wide range of options in terms of design, colors, and features.

Top Leading Players in Ice Hockey Equipment Market:

Bauer Hockey Inc, CCM Hockey, Graf Skates AG, Sher-Wood Hockey, Easton Hockey, STX, Warrior Sports, Titanium Sports Technologies, True Temper Sports, Montreal-Tackla, Adidas Group, Nike Inc.

Driving Factors and Restrain of Ice Hockey Equipment Market:

Driving Factors:

1. Growing Popularity of Ice Hockey: Ice hockey has gained significant popularity worldwide, leading to an increased demand for ice hockey equipment. The sport's fan base has expanded, attracting more participants, both at the amateur and professional levels. This surge in popularity directly contributes to the growth of the ice hockey equipment market.

2. Technological Advancements: The need for highly effective and technologically advanced ice hockey equipment has been a significant driving factor. Manufacturers are continuously innovating to develop gear that enhances player performance, offers better protection, and improves overall gameplay experience. Technological advancements such as lightweight materials, improved impact resistance, and advanced design features contribute to the market growth.

3. Rising Disposable Income: The increase in disposable income among consumers has enabled them to invest in recreational activities such as ice hockey. As individuals have more financial resources, they are more likely to purchase quality ice hockey equipment, further driving market growth.

Restraints:

1. High Cost: Ice hockey equipment can be expensive, especially when considering all the essential gear required for the sport. The high cost of equipment acts as a restraint, particularly for individuals with limited financial resources or those who are new to the sport. Affordability remains a concern for some potential customers, which may hinder market growth.

2. Limited Accessibility: Ice hockey is predominantly played in regions with access to ice rinks and suitable infrastructure. The sport's availability is limited to certain geographical areas, which restricts the market's potential reach. In regions where ice hockey is less popular or lacks the necessary infrastructure, the demand for equipment may be comparatively lower.

3. Injury Risks: Ice hockey is a physically demanding sport, and injuries are a common concern for players. While equipment provides protection, there is still a perceived risk of injuries associated with the sport. This factor may deter some individuals from participating in ice hockey or investing in the necessary equipment.

Ice Hockey Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Outlook-

• Skates

• Sticks

• Protective Gear

• Goalie Gear

• Others

By End-use Outlook-

• Professional

• Amateur

• Recreational

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

