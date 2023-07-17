Battery Recycling Market worth $54.3 billion by 2030 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The battery recycling market is projected to grow from USD 26.9 billion in 2023 to USD 54.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2030.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The battery recycling market is projected to grow from USD 26.9 billion in 2023 to USD 54.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2030. Consumer awareness regarding resource conservation and sustainability is driving the growth of the market.Browse in-depth TOC on “Battery Recycling Market”247 – Tables49 – Figures272 – PagesDownload PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=147696175 Based on source, the automotive batteries segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during 2023 to 2030. Lithium-ion batteries are largely used in the automotive industry which comprises various companies involved in the design, manufacture, development, and marketing of electric vehicles. Valuable metals including lithium, cobalt, nickel, and other rare earth elements are found in automotive batteries. These minerals can be recovered through recycling, which lowers the demand for new mining operations and preserves natural resources, thus fueling the growth of this segment.Based on chemistry, the lithium-based batteries segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during 2023 to 2030. The growing number of portable electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other handheld gadgets has increased the demand for robust batteries with extended life span. Lithium-ion batteries are suitable for portable electronics since they are lightweight and have a high energy density. The rapid growth in portable electronics sectors, coupled with the increasing demand for lithium-based batteries, drives the need for efficient and sustainable recycling solutions to manage the end-of-life batteries.Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=147696175 Based on region, Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing region for battery recycling market during 2023 to 2030. The rising output of spent batteries from various end-use applications such as automotive, industrial, and marine is leading to the growth of the Europe battery recycling market. Stringent environmental regulations for the proper disposal and recycling of batteries in economies such as Norway and France are also among factors expected to drive the European market during the forecast period.Major players operating in the battery recycling market include Call2Recycle, Inc. (US), Cirba Solutions (US), Element Resources (US), Umicore (Belgium), Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (China), and Exide Industries Ltd. (India). The companies have wide-spread recycling facilities with an established portfolio of battery recycling services, a robust market presence, and strong business strategies. These factors are attributed to their progression in battery recycling market.Related Reports:Battery Management System Market by Type (Motive Battery and Stationary Battery), Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Lead-acid, Nickel-based, Solid-state, Flow battery), Topology (Centralized, Distributed and Modular), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2028Lithium-ion Battery Market by Type (Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LI-NMC), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)), Capacity, Voltage, Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace) and Region - Global Forecast to 2031Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersant Market by Type (Block Co-Polymers, Naphthalene Sulfonates, Lignosulfonates, Others), End-Use (Consumer Electronics, Military, Electric Vehicles, Industrial, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027About MarketsandMarkets™MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.Contact:Mr. Aashish MehraMarketsandMarkets™ INC.630 Dundee RoadSuite 430Northbrook, IL 60062USA: +1-888-600-6441Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.comResearch Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/battery-recycling-market.asp Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/battery-recycling.asp