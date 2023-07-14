Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treatment Market : Surging Towards USD $12 Billion by 2031 | 5.2% CAGR

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treatment Market

The Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market generated $7.2 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $12 billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market generated $7.2 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $12 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chains, key investment pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a type of high blood pressure that affects the arteries in the lungs and can lead to heart failure if left untreated. The PAH treatment market refers to the various medications and therapies used to manage PAH symptoms and slow the progression of the disease.

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐏𝐀𝐇, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAs)

Prostacyclin analogs

Phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE-5) inhibitors

Soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators

In addition to medication, other treatments for PAH may include oxygen therapy, diuretics, and lifestyle changes such as exercise and a low-sodium diet.

The PAH treatment market is expected to continue to grow due to an increasing prevalence of the disease and the development of new therapies. Some of the major companies operating in this market include United Therapeutics Corporation, Bayer AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson. Clinical trials are also underway for new PAH treatments, including gene therapy and stem cell therapy.

Overall, while there is no cure for PAH, there are several treatments available to manage symptoms and slow the progression of the disease, and the PAH treatment market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐮𝐥𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

The Covid-19 outbreak positively affected the market due to rise in prevalence of Covid-19 infactions with patients already suffering from pulmonary artery hypertension.

However, the diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary hypertension and observation of elevated mortality risk in individuals severely affected during the pandemic.

The report segments the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market on the basis of drug type, type, route of administration, and region.

Based on drug type, the prostacyclin and prostacyclin analogs segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the branded segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market. However, the generics segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on route of administration, the oral segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The global pulmonary arterial hypertension market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, LAMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The global pulmonary arterial hypertension market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sandoz Inc. (Novartis), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., United Therapeutics Corporation and Viatris Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘:

By drug type, the prostacyclin and prostacyclin analogs segment was the highest contributor to the pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment market share in 2021.

By type, the branded segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021, and the generic segment is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period

Depending on route of administration, the oral segment was highest contributor in 2021 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

