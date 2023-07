Catheters Market Outlook Report Forecast 2023-2028 | Size (US$ 20.5 Bn) and Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.2%

Catheters Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled โ€œ๐‚๐š๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–.โ€ The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global catheters market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Catheters Market?

The global catheters market size reached US$ 20.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 33.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during 2023-2028.

What are Catheters?

A catheter is a medical device used to access and deliver fluids or medications directly into the body or to remove bodily fluids or waste. It is a long, thin, flexible tube made of various materials, including silicone, latex, and polyurethane. Catheters are commonly used in various medical procedures, such as surgery, dialysis, and urinary catheterization. They can be inserted into veins, arteries, the bladder, or other body cavities, depending on their intended use. There are different types of catheters available, including Foley catheters, central venous catheters, and peripherally inserted central catheters (PICC). Catheters are often used when other methods of treatment or diagnosis are not possible or effective.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Catheters Industry?

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular and urological disorders and cancer, represents a key factor driving the market growth across the globe. Apart from this, the increasing geriatric population, who are more prone to these chronic diseases, is also a significant driver of market growth. In addition to this, technological advancements in catheter design, along with the advent of robot-assisted catheterization procedures are contributing to the growth of the market. The market is also driven by the rising demand for home healthcare services and the increasing number of hospitals and diagnostic centers.

Who are the key players operating in the Catheters Market?

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

โ€ข Abbott Laboratories

โ€ข Braun Melsungen AG

โ€ข Becton Dickinson and Company

โ€ข Boston Scientific Corporation

โ€ข Coloplast Corporation

โ€ข ConvaTec Group PLC

โ€ข Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

โ€ข Hollister Incorporated

โ€ข Johnson & Johnson

โ€ข Medtronic plc

โ€ข Stryker Corporation

โ€ข Teleflex Incorporated.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on product type and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

โ€ข Cardiovascular Catheters

โ€ข Urology Catheters

โ€ข Intravenous Catheters

โ€ข Neurovascular Catheters

โ€ข Specialty Catheters

โ€ข Others

Based on End User:

โ€ข Hospitals and Clinics

โ€ข Ambulatory Surgical Centers

โ€ข Others

Regional Analysis:

โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)

โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

โ€ข Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

โ€ข Market Performance (2017-2022)

โ€ข Market Outlook (2023-2028)

โ€ข Market Trends

โ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factors

โ€ข Impact of COVID-19

โ€ข Value Chain Analysis

โ€ข Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

