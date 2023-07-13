Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1900 Block of Savanah Terrace, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in the 1900 block of Savanah Terrace, Southeast.

At approximately 10:10 pm, the suspects and the victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument one of the suspects brandished a handgun, assaulted the victim, and took the victim’s property. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a burgundy Honda Accord. The vehicle was last seen displaying Maryland tags. The vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

