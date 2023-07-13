Vehicle Sought in a Homicide Offense: 2200 Block of 6th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle of interest in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in the 2200 block of 6th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:04 am, Third District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries

The decedent has been identified as 34-year-old Rafael Adolfo Gomez, of Beltsville, MD.

Detectives seek assistance in locating a vehicle of interest, described as a white Nissan SUV, was last seen bearing Maryland tags 5EW6340. The vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

