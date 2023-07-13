Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery Offense: 2300 Block of Washington Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announces an arrest has been made in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in the 2300 Block of Washington Place, Northeast.

 

At approximately 8:55 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect asked the victim for their phone. When the victim refused, the suspect assaulted the victim then fled the scene without obtaining any property. The victim sustained minor injuries.

 

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, a 12-year-old Juvenile Female, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery.



