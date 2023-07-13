Over 3,700 takeaway establishments issued with registration certificates and 5 prosecuted for violating regulations

MACAU, July 13 - The “Registration System for Establishments of Takeaway Activities” has entered into force since 15 November 2021. Until 30 June this year, there are 3,776 registered takeaway establishments which are in operation in Macao, and prosecution has been initiated against 5 takeaway establishments for violations of the registration system. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) again reminds the sector that takeaway establishments must be issued with the registration certificate before opening for business, and the registration information must be displayed to the public. Consumers may also view the list of registered takeaway establishments on the website of Food Safety Information for choosing to patronise those that are regulated and for protecting their own interests.

IAM has continued to carry out monitoring and regulation of food safety. In addition to the overall hygiene condition of takeaway establishments, whether the establishments are legally registered for operation is also inspected during routine inspections. Until 30 June this year, there are a total of 3,776 takeaway establishments with valid registration certificates. Since the registration system has entered into force, IAM has initiated prosecution against 4 establishments for opening to the public before being issued with the registration certificates and 1 establishment for not displaying the registration information to the public, for these constituted violations of the registration system.

IAM again reminds the sector that takeaway establishments are required to make application for registration to IAM before opening and be issued with the registration certificate before opening the business to the public. Meanwhile, they are required to display the registration information to the public. For those with physical premises, they must display their registration certificates in an obvious place. When operating or promoting their businesses through the Internet or mobile applications, the takeaway establishments must display their establishment registration numbers on these media. At the same time, operators of third-party online food ordering and delivery platforms (such as takeaway applications) are responsible for ensuring that all takeaway establishments that have joined the platforms have completed registration and their registration numbers are displayed on the platforms for consumers to check and identify. Violations of the registration system are punishable by a fine of MOP5,000 to MOP35,000.

Consumers may go to the “Dedicated webpage for Registration System for Establishments of Takeaway Activities” on the website of Food Safety Information www.foodsafety.gov.mo and search for the list of registered takeaway establishments by entering the registration certificate number, name of establishment, address or district of the establishment, in order to ensure that the establishments they choose to patronise are operated under the food safety regulations of IAM and to protect their own interests. The content of the laws and regulations, the application formalities and requirements and other information related to the registration system are also available on the dedicated webpage for the sector and the public to view.