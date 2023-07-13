Collaborative marketing in Korea – MGTO will unveil mega roadshow in Seoul tomorrow (14 July) Macao’s travel trade navigates business opportunities in Korea

MACAU, July 13 - The “Experience Macao Unlimited” Mega Roadshow is ready to unfold in Seoul, Korea this Friday (14 July) for four days in a row. Leading a delegation of Macao’s travel trade to Korea, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) hosted the “Macao•Korea Travel Trade Networking Seminar” in advance to promote diverse elements of “tourism +”. Industry delegates from both sides connected and navigated business opportunities in pursuit of mutual market growth.

Macao and Korea’s stakeholders build partnership for market growth

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Vice Director General of Tourism & Sports Bureau of Seoul Metropolitan Government, Cho Sung Ho, Chairman of Korea Association of Travel Agents (KATA), Henry Oh, together with representatives of Korean airlines and decision makers from the Korean travel trade, as well as delegates of Macao’s travel trade and the six integrated resort enterprises attended the networking seminar today (13 July). The attendees amounted to 200 approximately.

MGTO’s market representative in Korea first presented the latest overview of Korea’s tourism industry to Macao’s industry delegates for an update on the local tourism trends. Business meetings were held at different time slots throughout the day for the travel trade of Korea and Macao to build business network with each other, tailor new itineraries and related products in Macao for Korean travelers and boost mutual visits.

Mega roadshow unfolds in Seoul tomorrow as public-private marketing collaboration

The “Experience Macao Unlimited” Mega Roadshow will be inaugurated at Times Square in Seoul tomorrow (14 July). Themed around board game as the design concept, the roadshow incorporates Macao’s tourism elements into the key visual. The distinctive exhibit space is centered around the logo “MOMA”, meaning “Moment of Macao”. Spectators can enjoy interactive games and wonderful performances. Macao’s six integrated resort enterprises also run booths that showcase their tourism facilities, new elements and special offers on various tourism products. The event is expected to develop the visitor market and contribute to tourism and economic revival in Macao.