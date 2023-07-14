[In Line with “1+4” Appropriate Diversification Development Strategy] “2023 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition” to Be Held in Mid-August

MACAU, July 14 - The “2023 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition” (2023MIECF) will be held from 17 to 20 August 2023 (Thursday to Sunday). This year’s event will be extended from three days to four days and will be held under the theme of “Building an Ecological Civilisation Through Innovative Initiatives”, with highlights including the continuation of the professional exhibition on achieving “carbon neutrality”. Complementing the SAR Government’s “1+4” appropriate diversification development strategy, the event will focus on the four major industries to further promote the joint development of Macao and Hengqin, and will join hands with the professional sectors and invite prominent figures in global environmental sectors to act as keynote speakers to innovate in international co-operation and lead green development through a series of activities, namely Green Showcase, Green Forum, Green Matching and Green Public Day.

Enhancing co-operation between governments, industries, universities, research institutes, users and investors

The 2023MIECF is hosted by the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, co-organised by the provincial and regional governments in the Pan-Pearl River Delta Region, and co-ordinated by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA), with the support of the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China. It aims to promote international exchanges and co-operation on environmental protection among different sectors, including “governments, industries, universities, research institutes, users and investors”. The event will take place at Cotai Expo of the Venetian Macao.

Extending the event to four days to boost the community economy

This year’s event will be extended from three days to four days, with the aim of creating more opportunities for participants and buyers at home and abroad to meet, discuss, and exchange cutting-edge experiences and the latest information about the environmental protection industry, thus promoting the effectiveness of “attracting investment through exhibitions”, and at the same time increasing the number of days for visitors to stay in Macao. It will therefore capitalise on the synergistic advantages of “MICE + Tourism”, promote the community economy, and facilitate the appropriate economic diversification in Macao.

A UFI-Approved Exhibition

The MIECF was first held in 2008 and it was accredited by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) in 2011. Over the years, the MIECF has been committed to improving the exhibition and its supporting services to showcase its role as an international professional platform for environmental protection.

For more information about the 2023MIECF, please contact the 2023MIECF Event Manager by email info@macaomiecf.com, on 8798 9675, visit the official website at http://www.macaomiecf.com, or by following the official account on WeChat: MIECF.