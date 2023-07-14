Opioids Market Size (US$ 25.6 Billion), Trends Analysis, Manufacturers, Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global opioids market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts.

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled "𝐎𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖." The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Opioids Market?

The global opioids market size reached US$ 21.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during 2023-2028.

What are Opioids?

Opioids refer to drugs that are used to control persistent pain among patients suffering from severe headaches and backaches. They are either synthesized in the laboratory or extracted from the poppy seeds. Opioids interact with proteins in the spinal cord, brain, gut, and other parts of the body to block pain signals. These drugs are commonly available in the form of pills or as lozenges. Opioids can also be administered into the vein via an intravenous (IV) injection or infusion and taken through transdermal and oral routes, where active ingredients are delivered for systemic distribution. They are cost-effective and safe. Consequently, opioids are prescribed by healthcare professionals across the globe.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Opioids Industry?

The growing prevalence of human papillomavirus (HPV), obesity, and sunburns is primarily driving the opioids market. Additionally, the increasing occurrence of cancer, on account of excessive tobacco and alcohol consumption, and the expanding geriatric population are further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the rising number of individuals undergoing surgical interventions is propelling the demand for opioids, as they help in controlling post-surgical pain, speeding recovery, reducing the chances of complications, including pneumonia and blood clots, etc., which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, extensive investments in R&D activities to assess the efficacy and safety of opioids in chronic diseases are positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, leading manufacturers are also focusing on the abuse-deterrent formulation (ADF) to develop advanced product variants, which is expected to fuel the opioids market over the forecasted period.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Opioids Market?

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

• Mallinckrodt plc

• Pfizer Inc.

• Purdue Pharma L.P.

• Sanofi S.A.

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on product type, application, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Codeine

• Fentanyl

• Methadone

• Oxycodone

• Morphine

• Hydrocodone

Breakup by Application:

• Pain Management

• Cough Treatment

• Diarrhea Treatment

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Drug Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Regional Analysis:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

Key Highlights of The Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

