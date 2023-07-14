Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 1400 Block of Church Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in the 1400 block of Church Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:10 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspects, armed with handguns, took money and property from the establishment. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/3vsbeiXrmVY

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

