Persons of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4700 Block of Meade Street, Northeast

Detectives from MPD’s NIBIN Investigations Unit, which includes agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating persons of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in the 4700 block of Meade Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 12:53 am, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers and detectives determined there were nine shooting victims. Two of the victims were juveniles. All of the victims were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at area hospitals.

 

  1. persons of interest were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below. The vehicle that was previously sought has since been recovered.

 

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

