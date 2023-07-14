Preclinical CRO Market Size (US$ 8.7 Bn), Growth Rate, Trends Analysis, and Opportunities 2023-2028

Preclinical CRO Market

How Big is the Preclinical CRO Market?

The global preclinical CRO market size reached US$ 5.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during 2023-2028.

What is Preclinical CRO?

A preclinical contract research organization (CRO) refers to a support center, which provides expertise in research and development (R&D). It ensures that a therapeutic gadget or medication is successfully developed and sheltered before being launched in the market. In addition to this, preclinical CRO offers services that assist in clearing a pharmaceutical item through animal testing and advancing it to the clinical phase. It also provides critical studies to the restorative workforce, various industries, researchers, legislative contacts, etc., for assessing drug efficacy and safety in animal models and completing investigational new drug (IND) filing studies.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Preclinical CRO Market?

The escalating demand for effective drugs and healthcare devices, on account of rising prevalence of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), cancer, diabetes, etc., is primarily driving the preclinical CRO market. Additionally, preclinical CRO offers several end-to-end services, such as toxicology testing, immunization trials, bio-identity study, etc., which are also catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, continuous upgradations in drug approval processes by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), such as evaluation of the report, monitoring investigations, design of a protocol, etc., are further augmenting the global market. Moreover, numerous technological advancements, including the development of fast approval processes to analyze patterns and identify molecular compounds for drug discovery activities, are anticipated to fuel the preclinical CRO market over the forecasted period.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Preclinical CRO Industry?

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• Charles River Laboratories Inc.

• Covance Inc. (Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings)

• Eurofins Scientific

• ICON Plc

• MD Biosciences Inc. (MLM Medical Labs)

• Medpace, Parexel International Corporation

• PPD Inc.

• Wuxi AppTec.

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on service, end use and Region.

Breakup by Service:

• Bioanalysis and DMPK Studies

• Toxicology Testing

• Others

Breakup by End Use:

• Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Government and Academic Institutes

• Medical Device Companies

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

