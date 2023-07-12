Navy Accepts Delivery of USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO 206)

The Navy accepted delivery of fleet replenishment oiler, USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO 206), from shipbuilder General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) on July 11.

The delivery of T-AO 206 follows the successful completion of acceptance trials with the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey to test the readiness and capability of the ship and to validate requirements.

“We are excited to deliver the 2nd of class T-AO, USNS Harvey Milk, and expand the Navy’s capacity and capability to provide a fuel pipeline at sea,” said John Lighthammer, program manager, Auxiliary and Special Mission Shipbuilding Program Office. “The fleet and her Sailors will benefit from enhanced at-sea operations.”

T-AO 206, the second ship of the 20-ship class, will be operated by Military Sealift Command. The ship provides diesel fuel, lubricating oil and jet fuel; small quantities of fresh and frozen provisions and dry stores; and potable water to Navy ships at sea. T-AOs add underway replenishment capacity to the Navy’s Combat Logistics Force and will become the cornerstone of the fuel delivery system.

Shipbuilder General Dynamics NASSCO is currently constructing USNS Earl Warren (T-AO 207) and the future USNS Robert F. Kennedy (T-AO 208), USNS Lucy Stone (T-AO 209) and USNS Sojourner Truth (T-AO 210). Future USNS Thurgood Marshall (T-AO 211) and USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg (T-AO 212), and yet to be named T-AO 213 are under contract.

As one of the Defense Department's largest acquisition organizations, PEO Ships is responsible for executing the development and procurement of all destroyers, amphibious ships, special mission and support ships, boats and craft.