Global UV Coating Market Registered for Revenue Worth US$ 8.2 Bn in 2022; says Absolute Markets Insights
Global UV Coating Market is Estimated to Gain CAGR of 14.3% From 2023- 2031.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global UV Coating Market Introduction
UV coating refers to a thin protective layer applied to various surfaces, typically through a process called UV curing. This coating is made up of a liquid polymer that is exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light, which causes it to harden or cure rapidly. The UV coating provides a range of benefits, including increased durability, enhanced appearance, and protection against UV radiation. The global UV coating market is rising as it offers several advantages over traditional coatings. They dry almost instantly under UV light, resulting in faster production times. They also provide excellent resistance to scratches, chemicals, and fading caused by exposure to sunlight. Additionally, UV coatings are environmentally friendly since they are solvent-free and emit fewer volatile organic compounds (VOCs).
Global UV Coating Market Future
The future of the global UV coating market looks promising, with several trends and factors indicating continued growth and expansion. The increasing focus on sustainability and environmental friendliness is driving the demand for UV coatings. UV coatings, being solvent-free or low in VOC emissions, align with sustainability goals and regulatory requirements. As industries and consumers prioritize eco-friendly solutions, the demand for UV coatings is expected to rise. Ongoing advancements in UV curing technology, such as UV LED systems, are making UV coatings more efficient, cost-effective, and versatile. UV LED curing offers benefits like lower energy consumption, longer lifespan, and reduced heat generation. These advancements will further drive the adoption of UV coatings in various industries.
Global UV Coating Market Key Takeaways
Global UV coating market is gaining popularity in the industrial coatings industry because they effectively address numerous modern market criteria, such as eco-friendliness and high productivity, while remaining competitive. UV coatings, which are already well-established in the wood coating and ink printing businesses, have emerged as viable alternatives in the industrial metals and plastics markets.As environmental rules and standards become more strict, particularly in Europe and North America, green coatings are becoming increasingly popular in the UV coating market. The current trend in the UV coatings industry is green coatings. These coatings are environmentally benign and aid in the reduction of pollutants at all stages. They are often more expensive than other paints and coatings on the market; nonetheless, they are more beneficial and have equivalent performance attributes to standard hazardous paints.
Asia Pacific region is largest and fastest growing region in the UV coating market. Asia, particularly countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, has witnessed rapid industrialization and manufacturing growth. This has led to increased demand for UV coatings in industries such as printing, packaging, automotive, electronics, and furniture, where UV coatings provide improved aesthetics, protection, and performance. Asia is home to a booming printing and packaging industry, driven by rising consumer demand, e-commerce, and increasing disposable incomes. UV coatings are widely used in this sector to enhance the visual appeal, durability, and shelf life of printed materials, labels, and packaging, which has contributed to the growth of UV coating market in the region.
Global UV Coating Market Key Developments
In May 2022, Toyo Ink has launched a new series of UV flexo process inks and coatings which offers the benefits of high adhesion at high-speed printing.
In November 2022, the Coating Additives business line of Evonik has added a new deaerator to its range. The new deaerator, TEGO Airex 923, is a highly compatible 100% active organic polymer that has been specially formulated for radiation cured wood treatments.
In April 2021, Sun Chemical launched SunCure 44HC150, a glossy stampable UV-curing coating using 25% bio-renewable carbon and 12% post-consumer recycled materials. The company have received a huge demand in the European market and Sun Chemical's energy curing line is notable for being the first of many such products to have considerable bio-sourced and recycled material content.
Global UV Coating Market Key Competitors
o ACTEGA
o Allied PhotoChemical
o Allnex GMBH
o Arkema
o AzkoNobel
o BASF SE
o Dymax
o ICA SpA
o Mid-America Protective Coatings, Inc.
o PPG Industries
o Sun Chemical
o The Sherwin-Williams Company
o Valspar
o Other Market Participants
Global UV Coating Market
By Technologies
o Solvent-based UV coatings
o Water-based UV coatings
o Solvent-Free UV coatings
By Type
o Gloss
o Spot Gloss
o Matte
o Metalfx
o Scuff-Resistant
o Anti-Static
o Others (soft touch, textured)
By Composition
o Polymer Resins
o Oligomer
o Polyester
o Polyacrylic
o Polyeurathne
o Acrylic
o Epoxy
o Others
o Photoinitiators
o Monomers
o Additives
By End User
o Automotive
o Manufacturing
o Wood and furniture
o Paper and packaging
o Electronics
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
