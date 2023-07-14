Cementitious Flooring Market Expected to Reach $2 Billion by 2031, Growing at A CAGR of 5.9% 2022-2031

The cementitious flooring market size is estimated to reach $2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Cementitious Flooring Market," The cementitious flooring market size was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The Global Cementitious Flooring Market is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to increasing demand from the construction industry, growing investment in infrastructure, and increasing demand for cementitious flooring in residential applications.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁

Cementitious Flooring is a type of flooring material that is manufactured using cement and sand as the main ingredients. It provides a durable, waterproof and low maintenance surface. This type of flooring is widely used in industrial and commercial applications as well as in residential applications.

Recent studies have shown that the Global Cementitious Flooring Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The growth of the market is mainly driven by the increasing demand from the construction industry, growing investment in infrastructure and increasing demand for cementitious flooring in residential applications.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸

The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into concrete, epoxy, polyurethane, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into industrial, commercial, and residential. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲

The major players studied in the Global Cementitious Flooring Market include 3M, Sika AG, BASF SE, Ardex Group, Mapei, Bostik, Fosroc International, Apar Industries, Tarkett, and Chengdu ZYX Building Materials Co. Ltd. These companies are focusing on providing innovative products and services to enhance their market penetration.

Major players have adopted product launch and acquisition as a key strategy to sustain the competition and improve the product portfolio. For instance, in June 2022, Sherwin-Williams acquired Gross & Perthun GmbH which is recognized as a German based developer, manufacturer and distributor of coatings primarily for heavy equipment and transportation industries. The acquisition aim to drive the sustainability transformation of coating industry.

𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Cementitious Flooring Market including market size, market segmentation, key trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and key strategies adopted by the major players in the market.