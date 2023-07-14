Global Energy Supplements Market (Pre & Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis); A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
Global Energy Supplements Market Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecasts, 2023 – 2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy supplements are products designed to enhance energy levels and combat fatigue. They are formulated with ingredients that provide a quick and temporary increase in energy, improve mental focus, and support physical performance. These supplements are commonly consumed by individuals who need a boost of energy, such as athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and those with busy lifestyles. Energy supplements come in various forms, including capsules, tablets, powders, drinks, gels, and bars amongst others. They contain a combination of ingredients that provide a source of energy, such as carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, herbal extracts, caffeine, amino acids, or other performance-enhancing compounds. The specific ingredients and their concentrations can vary based on the formulation and intended purpose of the supplement. The primary goal of energy supplements is to provide a rapid supply of energy to the body. While energy supplements can be beneficial for boosting energy levels, it's important to note that they are not intended to replace a healthy diet or lifestyle. They should be used in conjunction with a balanced diet, regular exercise, adequate rest, and proper hydration. In terms of revenue, the global energy supplements market accounted for US$ 84.8 bn in 2022, growing at an estimated CAGR of 7.3% from 2023- 2031.
Adults Category to Account for a Major Chunk of the Revenue Share in the Global Energy Supplements Market in 2022
Energy supplements have witnessed a rise in popularity among adults in recent years. This growth can be attributed to numerous factors which include growing health and wellness consciousness among adults, demand for products that are free from artificial additives, preservatives i.e. natural/clean label products as well to improve cognitive performance and mental energy amongst others. Supplements containing nootropics, adaptogens, or brain-boosting ingredients are becoming increasingly popular among individuals looking to enhance focus, memory, and mental clarity. Brands like Neurohacker Collective, Onnit, and Nootropics Depot offer energy supplements with nootropic ingredients like L-theanine, bacopa monnieri, and alpha-GPC to support mental energy, focus, and memory. Additionally, energy supplements offer a convenient and portable source of energy. With busy schedules and on-the-go lifestyles, adults appreciate the ease of consuming energy supplements in various forms such as capsules, drinks, gels, or bars. These formats provide quick and accessible energy whenever and wherever needed. For instance, Companies like GU Energy Labs, Honey Stinger, and CLIF Bar offer energy gels, chews, and bars that are easy to carry and consume during physical activities or whenever an energy boost is needed.
Asia Pacific Region to Gain Fastest CAGR During 2023 – 2031 in the Global Energy Supplements Market
Energy supplement trends in the Asia Pacific region have been influenced by factors such as growing health awareness, urbanization, and an increasing focus on fitness and active lifestyles. There is a strong preference for energy supplements derived from natural and herbal ingredients in the Asia Pacific market. Consumers seek products with ingredients like ginseng, ashwagandha, or green tea extract, which are believed to provide energy-boosting benefits. Examples of companies offering natural energy supplements in the region include Eu Yan Sang, an established brand known for its herbal products, and By-Health, a leading Chinese nutraceutical company. Personalization is a growing trend in the Asia Pacific energy supplements market. Companies like NutraIngredients Asia and HealthTech startups are leveraging technology to provide personalized energy supplements tailored to individual needs and preferences. These offerings often involve online platforms or apps that provide customized recommendations based on factors like lifestyle, activity level, and health goals.
Global Energy Supplements Market Competitors
o Amway
o BetterYou
o Elm & Rye
o Forever Living.com, L.L.C.
o Glanbia plc
o GNC Holdings, LLC
o GU Energy Labs
o Herbalife Nutrition, Inc.
o HumanN
o Monster Energy Company
o NOW Foods
o PepsiCo
o Pharmavite LLC.
o Red Bull
o Seattle Gummy Company
o Seeking Health, LLC
o Other Industry Participants
Global Energy Supplements Market
By Product Type
o Vitamins
Vitamin B1
Vitamin B2
Vitamin B3
Vitamin B5
Vitamin B6
Vitamin B7
Vitamin B9
Vitamin B12
o Iron
o Magnesium
o coenzyme Q10
o Combination/Others
By Application
o Brain Health
o Heart Health
o Stress Management
o Sleep & Mood Support
o Sports Nutrition
o Workout & Fitness
o Others
By Form
o Tablets
o Gummies
o Capsules
o Liquids/Drinks
o Powders/ Sachet
o Soft gels
o Oral Sprays
o Others
By Gender
o Male
o Female
By Age Group
o Teens
o Adults
o Elderly
By Distribution Channel
o Online
o Offline
o Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
o Speciality Stores
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
