Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Demand, Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global blood pressure monitoring devices market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market?

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market size reached US$ 2.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during 2023-2028.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/blood-pressure-monitoring-devices-market/requestsample

What are Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices?

The blood pressure (BP) monitoring device refers to a machine that is used to accurately measure the blood pressure of an individual. It consists of an inflatable cuff, an air pressure sensor, a pump, etc. The cuff is then placed on the left arm of the user, which collapses and releases the artery beneath in a controlled manner. Presently, leading manufacturers are developing numerous portable, lightweight, and inexpensive BP monitors. They are easy to use and have a large reading display. Blood pressure monitoring devices are also capable of storing several previous readings, which aid the users in keeping track of their average blood pressure.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Industry?

The increasing consumer awareness towards the risks associated with hypertension, which can often lead to stroke, cardiovascular disorders, kidney failure, etc., is primarily augmenting the blood pressure monitoring devices market. Furthermore, the rising usage of this instrument by individuals, as it allows them to consult a doctor as soon as any peculiarities are observed, is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the expanding geriatric population is escalating the demand for such devices, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, key market players are engaging in R&D activities to develop variants that offer multi-user interfaces while providing the average blood pressure readings of each user, thereby bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the inflating healthcare expenditure capacities, and the launch of favorable initiatives by government bodies to promote the use of home-based BP equipment are expected to fuel the blood pressure monitoring devices market in the coming years.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=1584&method=1

Note: In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market, table of content, list of figures, and list of tables.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market?

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players.

• A&D Medical Inc.

• GE Healthcare

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Omron Healthcare

• Welch Allyn

• Rossmaax International Limited

• Spacelab’s Healthcare Inc.

• Contec Medical System Co. Ltd

• Microlife AG

• Halma plc.

• Hill-Rom Holdings

• American Diagnostic

• Smith’s Group Plc.

• Schiller AG

• SunTech Medical

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on product type, technology, end-user, and region.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

• Monitor

o Sphygmomanometers

o Automated BP Monitors

o Ambulatory BP Monitors

o BP Transducers

o Home-Based BP Monitors

o Others

• Accessories

o Blood Pressure Cuffs

o Manometers

o Valves and Bladders

o Others

• Market Breakup by Technology:

o Digital

o Aneroid

o Wearable

Based on End-User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Diagnostic Centers

• Homecare Settings

• Others

Regional Insight:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 (𝟏𝟎% 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧): https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1584&flag=C

Key Highlights of The Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.