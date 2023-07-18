Partager Aerospace Embarks on a Mission to Pioneering the IP, Manufacturing and Licensing Frontier in the Space Industry
Partager is a space intellectual property, engineering and manufacturing provider for research, licensing and collaboration in the space tech ecosystem.LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Partager Aerospace and its team of experienced aerospace executives emerge from stealth mode and announce their groundbreaking initiative, having established a vital hub for space intellectual property (IP) protection, licensing and collaboration. Recognizing the increasing demand for a dedicated space IP, engineering and manufacturing provider, Partager aims to foster innovation, facilitate collaboration and ensure the responsible utilization of space resources.
Partager secured $50mm in funding from venture capital firms based in Silicon Valley, California, and Austin, Texas. Partager also solidifies its position in the space tech ecosystem with over a dozen executed framework agreements with space companies as well as strategic partnerships with two government entities and several STS astronauts.
With a surge in space endeavors, it has become imperative to nurture the development of groundbreaking technologies and solutions. Partager’s visionary approach involves forging collaborations among government entities, private companies and international organizations to create a comprehensive global framework that addresses IP protection and licensing distribution in the space tech ecosystem. By recognizing the significance of licensing IP, Partager aims to ensure that innovative space technologies and solutions are adequately protected and regulated, fostering an environment of trust and accountability among stakeholders and facilitates responsible utilization of space resources while encouraging innovation.
This comprehensive framework encompasses promoting private investment in research and development within the industry. Partager strives to establish a fair and inclusive offering by prioritizing the equitable sharing of space technologies and knowledge.
By establishing a transparent and efficient licensing process, the initiative enables government entities, private companies and international organizations to access and utilize patented technologies, propelling innovation and progress in space-related development, advancement and exploration.
Moreover, Partager is committed to promoting quality control and standardization in space manufacturing processes. Through its centralized space IP provider, the company is establishing robust protocols, specifications and certifications for space component and system manufacturing. By licensing engineering and manufacturing capabilities, Partager offers organizations access to cutting-edge facilities and expertise, eliminating otherwise redundant investments and instead encouraging cost-effective manufacturing practices. This approach ensures efficiency, reduces risks associated with substandard components and enables the development of state-of-the-art space technologies in a collaborative and sustainable manner.
Partager’s pioneering initiative marks a significant milestone. By spearheading the establishment of a centralized space IP licensing, engineering and manufacturing hub, the company aims to drive innovation, facilitate collaboration and contribute to the rapid evolution of space technologies.
Partager Aerospace invites interested individuals to explore employment opportunities as the company actively expands its workforce at the Long Beach, California and Austin, Texas campuses.
