Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s “Breastfeeding Accessories Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the breastfeeding accessories market research. As per TBRC’s breastfeeding accessories market forecast, the breastfeeding accessories market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.41 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.3% through the forecast period.

The increasing childbirth rate is expected to propel the breastfeeding accessories market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest breastfeeding accessories market share. Major players in the market include Koninklijke Philips N.V, Mayborn Group Limited, Medela AG, Pigeon Corporation, Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co Ltd., Artsana Group, Bailey Medical Center, Mama's Milk Wrap LLC, Alle Rechte Vorbehalten, Ameda Inc., Dongguan Daxin Rubber Electronic

Breastfeeding Accessories Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Nipple Care Products, Breast Shells, Breast Scales, Breast Pads, Breastmilk Preparation And Cleaning Products, Breastmilk Storage And Feeding

2) By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

3) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Personal

These types of accessories refer to the items used for the collection and storage of breast milk. They are used to draw out flat or inverted nipples so a nursing baby can latch on more readily, relieve engorged breasts and clogged milk ducts, or maintain or enhance a woman's milk production.

