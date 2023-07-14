Norsk Hydro: Reminder - Invitation to Hydro's second quarter results 2023

/EIN News/ -- Hydro's second quarter results 2023 will be released at 07:00 CEST (01:00 EDT, 06:00 BST, 05:00 UTC/GMT) on Friday, July 21, 2023. The quarterly report and presentation will be available on www.hydro.com at the same time.

Executive Vice President and CFO Pål Kildemo will host a webinar in English at 08:30 CEST the same day. There will be a Q&A session directly after the presentation. There will be no physical presentation or press conference.

To join the webinar and ask questions, register your details in the webcast page . Once registered, you will receive a separate email confirming your registration.

The webcast is powered by Livestorm. We advise that you investigate in advance if your company has any restrictions using this platform.





Investor contact: