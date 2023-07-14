Global Lipid Panel Testing Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Lipid Panel Testing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Lipid Panel Testing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s lipid panel testing market forecast, the lipid panel testing market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 13.93 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global lipid panel testing industry is due to the increasing number of cardiovascular and diabetic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest lipid panel testing market share. Major lipid panel testing companies include Abbott, Beckman Coulter Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Lipid Panel Testing Market Segments

● By Product And Services: Devices, Kits, Services

●By Prescription Mode: Prescription-Based Testing, OTC-Based Testing

●By Application: Hyperlipidemia, Hypertriglyceridemia, Familial Hypercholesterolemia, Hypo-Lipoproteinamia, Tangier Disease, Atherosclerosis, Other Applications

●By End User: Hospital, Specialty Clinics And Physician Offices, Pathology Laboratories, Diagnostic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Reference Laboratories, Academic And Research Institutes, Other End-Users

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Lipid panel testing to a blood test that measuring the levels of various lipids or fats in the blood. It is used to assess a person's risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Lipid Panel Testing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Lipid Panel Testing Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

