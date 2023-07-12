Take a Moment in Sask Parks: July 12 - July 25

CANADA, July 12 - Released on July 12, 2023

Saskatchewan's provincial parks offer camping, glamping, hiking, and fun at the lake. There are also exciting events and programming to fill visitors' days with fun, laughter, and joy in the great outdoors.

Take a moment to join in the fun and experience nature to the fullest. Here are a few special events occurring over the next two weeks, all are free with a valid Park Entry Permit:

Trade Days at Fort Carlton Provincial Historic Park

July 15, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with events throughout the day

Step back in time and experience life at Fort Carlton. Explore the daily life of fur trappers and traders, experience Indigenous cultural presentations, relax with some tea and Bannock, learn about archaeology initiatives at Fort Carlton and more! Experience the fort buildings with knowledgeable interpreters and hike along Red River cart trails to enjoy the fort and river views. See the full day of activities here.

Luau at the Lake hosted by Little Kahuna's

July 15, Blackstrap Provincial Park

1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Enjoy a day of activities and music at Blackstrap Provincial Park. Find out more here on Little Kahuna's Facebook Page. Feeling brave? Visitors can catch a special screening of Jaws at Little Kahuna's Jaws on the Water event on July 14.

Parks Day

July 15, various provincial parks

Join us on July 15 to celebrate Saskatchewan Parks Week and see what makes our provincial parks special. Park Interpreters will lead a variety of activities like guided hikes, sandcastle building contests, camping themed crafts, Amazing Races, scavenger hunts, beach games and more. Find your park and make plans to visit on Parks Day.

SaskExpress - Reel Music: The Sequel at Six Provincial Parks

Workshops at 2 p.m. Performances at 7 p.m.

SaskExpress is back in provincial parks for another year with Reel Music: The Sequel, an epic movie trailer of the history of motion pictures featuring the hit classic songs that made them so popular. Kids can join a Workshop before the performance. Cast members teach kids music, lyrics, and choreography for a number in their show, Reel Music: The Sequel, to perform that evening. Event dates include:

Friday, July 14 - Candle Lake Provincial Park

Saturday, July 15 - Meadow Lake Provincial Park

Sunday, July 16 - Makwa Lake Provincial Park

Friday, July 21 - Pike Lake Provincial Park

Saturday, July 22 - Duck Mountain Provincial Park

Sunday, July 23 - Greenwater Lake Provincial Park

----

There are many other things to do and see in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. Visit SaskParks Event Calendar to find all events and programs.

Take a moment to explore SaskParks and book your campsite!

-30-

For more information, contact:

Maryann AndersonParks, Culture and SportReginaPhone: 306-798-0301Email: maryann.anderson@gov.sk.ca Cell: 306-533-5535