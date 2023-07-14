Global Vertical Lift Module Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Vertical Lift Module Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Vertical Lift Module Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the vertical lift module market research. As per TBRC’s vertical lift module market forecast, the vertical lift module market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.11 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.3% through the forecast period.

The thriving e-commerce industry is expected to propel the vertical lift module market demand going forward. Europe is expected to hold the largest vertical lift module market share. Major players in the market include Kardex, Hänel Storage Systems, Ferretto Group SpA, Modula Group, AutoCrib, Automha Spa, Mecalux SA, Vidmar, ICAM S r l, Green Automations, Lista AG, Conveyor Handling Company.

Vertical Lift Module Market Segments

1) By Type: Non-Refrigerated, Refrigerated

2) By Maximum Load Capacity: Below 20 Tons, 20 Tons To 40 Tons, Above 40 Tons

3) By Configuration: Internal Bay (Single And Dual), External Bay (Single And Dual)

4) By Industry: Automotive, Metals And Machinery, Food And Beverages, Chemicals, Healthcare, Semiconductor And Electronics, Aviation, E-Commerce, Other Industries

This type of lift module (VLM) refers to a vertical automated storage and retrieval system that composed of trays on the front and back and an inserter or extractor system in the middle. This type of lift module maximizes the vertical height by using a separate tray storage system to offer a dense storage solution that greatly outperforms conventional storage techniques.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Vertical Lift Module Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Vertical Lift Module Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

