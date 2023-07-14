CBP officers thwart smugglers’ attempt to conceal $4 million worth of methamphetamine

TECATE, Calif., — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Tecate Port of Entry’s cargo facility seized $4 million worth of methamphetamine concealed in the roof of a tractor-trailer last Thursday.

CBP officers seized $4 million worth of methamphetamine they found concealed in the roof of a tractor-trailer July 6.

On July 6, at approximately 9:07 a.m., CBP officers encountered a 46-year-old man driving a tractor-trailer and seeking entry into the United States from Mexico. During initial inspection, a CBP officer referred the driver and tractor-trailer for further examination.

In the examination area, the tractor-trailer was screened with non-intrusive inspection technology. The screening revealed anomalies that led CBP officers to conduct a thorough inspection of the trailer’s roof panel.

CBP officers subsequently discovered and extracted a total of 138 packages concealed within the roof. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as methamphetamine with a total weight of 1,815.59 pounds and an estimated street value of $3,994,298.

CBP officers found more than 1,800 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the roof of this trailer.

“Our officers are always ready to serve and protect our borders,” stated Rosa Hernandez, Port Director for the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. “Their collaborative efforts to achieve this common goal are truly remarkable.”

CBP officers seized the tractor-trailer, and narcotics, while the driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further processing.

CBP officers at the border crossings in Southern California stop illegal activity while processing millions of legitimate travelers into the United States. Follow the Director of CBP’s San Diego Field Office on Twitter at @DFOSanDiegoCA for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.