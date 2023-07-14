Commercial Seaweeds Market to Notice Prominent Growth of $45.6 Billion by 2031 | Cargill Incorporated, Corbion NV

Commercial Seaweeds Market

Demand for seaweed products has been spurred by changing consumer tastes and lifestyles, increased awareness of the health advantages of seaweeds

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth in awareness about the benefits and medicinal uses of seaweeds, nutritive values of seaweeds, increase in use of seaweed across a range of end-use industries, and changing consumer tastes and lifestyles drive the growth of the global Commercial Seaweeds Market. On a regional level, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2021 and would rule the roost through 2031. The commercial seaweeds market size was valued at $17.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $45.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Seaweed, often known as macro-algae, is a group of marine macroscopic, multicellular algae that includes numerous species. Based on color, it can be divided into three major categories: red, brown, and green seaweed. The Asia-Pacific region, specifically China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Korea, and Japan, where seaweed cultivation has grown into a massive industry, is where these seaweeds are primarily used as food and culinary components. The global market for food and related items is becoming more and more competitive due to the growing popularity of seaweed farming.

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The major players analyzed for global commercial seaweeds industry are Cargill Incorporated, CJ Cheiljedang Corporation, Corbion NV, Gimme Health Foods Inc., Irish Seaweeds, J.M. Huber Corporation, Mara Seaweed, Ocean Harvest Technology Limited, Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group Co., Ltd (GGOG), Roland Foods, LLC, SeaSnax, Seasol, Seaweed & Co., Singha Corporation Co. Ltd., and Taokaenoi Food & Marketing PCL.

By application, it is classified into food & beverage industry, cosmetics & personal care, agricultural fertilizers, animal feed additives, and others. The food & beverage industry segment dominates the global market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, specifically China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Korea, and Japan, where seaweed production has grown into a massive industry, is where seaweeds are most commonly used as food and culinary components.

The region that dominated the global commercial seaweeds market in 2021 was Asia-Pacific with the highest commercial seaweeds market share and this dominance is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. The main producers of seaweed include China, South Korea, Japan, and Indonesia. In this location, there is a huge market demand for seaweed for use in animal feed and other pharmaceutical applications. The region's market is expanding due to the rising use of commercial seaweeds, particularly in nutraceuticals, food, medications, personal care products, gels, and adhesives. All these commercial seaweeds market trends are creating commercial seaweeds market opportunities.

Based on product, the red seaweeds segment accounted for nearly 90% of the overall commercial seaweeds market in 2021, and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. However, the green seaweeds segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 11.4% throughout the forecast period. The report also discusses the brown seaweeds segment.

Based on form, the seaweed powder segment contributed to nearly half of the global commercial seaweeds market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. However, the seaweed liquid segment is likely to garner the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the seaweed flakes segment.

According to commercial seaweeds market analysis, the market is analyzed on the basis of product, form, application, and region. By product, the market is divided into red, brown, and green. Among these, the red segment occupied the major share of the market in 2021, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Red seaweeds dominate the global market because they are the biggest and most plentiful of all seaweeds. Furthermore, because phycocolloids like carrageenan are present, they play a significant economic role across the Asia-Pacific region. As a thickening and stabilizer in food processing, carrageenan made from seaweed has many uses. Therefore, it is projected that increased red seaweed consumption in the food industry will propel the commercial seaweeds market's expansion.

