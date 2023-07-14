Hydrotherapy Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Hydrotherapy Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Hydrotherapy Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s hydrotherapy equipment market forecast, the hydrotherapy equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 3.45 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global hydrotherapy equipment industry is due to the high number of spinal cord injuries. North America region is expected to hold the largest hydrotherapy equipment market share. Major hydrotherapy equipment market companies include HydroWorx International Inc., Prime Pacific Health Innovations Corporation, Hydro Physio Ltd., Technomex.

Hydrotherapy Equipment Market Segments

●By Type: Chambers Or Tanks, Hydrotherapy Pools, Hydrotherapy Tub Or Bath, Underwater Treadmill

●By Application: Pain Management, Dermatology, Cardiology, Other Applications

●By End User: Spa And Wellness Centers, Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers, Other End-Users

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hydrotherapy (aqua therapy) equipment refers to an equipment used in aquatic exercises to aid in the healing and rehabilitation of patients who have undergone strenuous exercise or sustained serious injuries. Hydrotherapy refers to the use of water to treat certain medical conditions. The equipment’s are used to relieve pain and muscle spasms, gain relaxation, maintain or increase the range of joint movement, re-educate paralyzed muscles, and have other therapeutic uses.

