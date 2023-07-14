Projected Growth of 6.32% CAGR in the Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market from 2023 to 2033 | IMARC Group

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet AMD) Market

According to IMARC Group, The wet age-related macular degeneration market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast 2023-2033.

The newly published report by IMARC Group, titled "Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2033″, presents a comprehensive analysis of the wet age-related macular degeneration market size. The report provides an overview of the market trends, growth prospects, investment opportunities, and industry prospects, as well as an analysis of the disease overview, market scenario, and growth trends. In addition, the report offers competitor analysis, regional analysis, and recent advancements in the seven major markets (7MM).

How big is the market for wet age-related macular degeneration?

The wet age-related macular degeneration market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% during 2023-2033.

What is wet age-related macular degeneration?

Wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) refers to an eye disease that destroys the macula, which is part of the retina at the back of the eye. It involves the growth of abnormal blood vessels under the macula that leak blood and fluids into layers of the retina, including the macula. The symptoms of wet AMD usually start suddenly and are often severe. If a patient has wet AMD in one eye, it’s extremely likely that patient will also get it in the other eye. It causes scar tissue to form and harm cells in the retina, damaging the central vision, which can lead to severe vision loss.

What are the key drivers and trends in the wet age-related macular degeneration market?

The increasing prevalence of retinal disorders along with the expanding geriatric population is primarily augmenting the wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) market. In addition to this, the widespread adoption of photocoagulation therapy, which seals abnormal blood vessels beneath the macula with the help of a high-energy laser beam to prevent additional damage to the eye is further propelling the market growth. Moreover, the ongoing development of retinal gene therapies that involve the injection of adeno-associated virus (AAV) into the body to prevent the formation of abnormal blood vessels is creating a positive impact on the market. Apart from this, the continuous innovation in the treatment options, including the introduction of anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) therapies and sustained-release implants, to improve patient outcomes is also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing investments by government bodies in the field of ophthalmology for the development of novel therapeutics for the ailment are expected to fuel the growth of the wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) market in the coming years.

What is included in the report segmentation?

The report covers the following aspects:

Report Period:

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2017-2022

Market Forecast: 2023-2033

Countries Included:

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the wet age-related macular degeneration market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the wet age-related macular degeneration market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Regulatory Status

How This Report Can Help You:

The report on wet age-related macular degeneration market presents a comprehensive overview and analysis of the epidemiology and market for this condition in the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

With insights into both current and emerging therapies in the 7MM, this report offers valuable information for businesses seeking to understand trends and opportunities within the wet age-related macular degeneration market.

The wet age-related macular degeneration market report covers historical and forecasted market data, including epidemiology scenario, providing a reliable and informative resource for developing effective business strategies in 7MM.

Our report on the wet age-related macular degeneration market can help businesses stay abreast of the trends and drivers, gain a competitive edge and drive success.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the wet age-related macular degeneration market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2022 and how are they expected to perform till 2033?

What was the country-wise size of the wet age-related macular degeneration market across the seven major markets in 2022 and what will it look like in 2033?

What is the growth rate of the wet age-related macular degeneration market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years?

What are the key unmet needs in the market?

