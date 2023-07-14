Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the flexible AC transmission system market analysis. As per TBRC’s flexible AC transmission system market forecast, the flexible AC transmission system market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.77 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.16% through the forecast period.

The expansion of grid infrastructure is expected to propel the growth of the flexible AC transmission systems market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest flexible AC transmission system market share. Major flexible AC transmission system market leaders include ABB Ltd., Adani Power Limited, Alstom SA, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, CG Power And Industrial Solutions, Hyosung Heavy Industries, General Electric, Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation PLC., NR Electric Co. Ltd., American Superconductor, Liaoning Rongxin Xingye Power Technology.

Flexible AC Transmission System Market Segments

1) By Product: Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM), Static Var Compensator (SVC), Unified Power Flow Controllers (UPFC), Thyristor Controlled Series Compensator (TCSC)

2) By Compensation Type: Shunt Compensation, Series Compensation, Combined Series-Shunt Compensation

3) By Functionality: Voltage Control, Network Stabilization, Transmission Capacity

4) By Application: Utilities, Renewables, Industrial, Railways, Other Applications

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10279&type=smp

This type of AC transmission system (FACTS) refers to a collection of tools that are used to get around certain restrictions on the electrical networks' capability for static and dynamic transmission. They are used to regulate the voltage, oscillation damping, transient stability improvement, and power flow in transmission lines.

Read More On The Flexible AC Transmission System Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flexible-ac-transmission-system-facts-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company?

Electrical Equipment Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electrical-equipment-global-market-report

High Voltage Switchgear Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/high-voltage-switchgear-global-market-report

Engine, Turbine, And Power Transmission Equipment Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/engine-turbine-and-power-transmission-equipment-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC