Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market to Reach US$ 6,057.8 Million by 2033 | IMARC Group

Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy

The chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy market is anticipated to reach US$ 6,057.8 Million by 2033, at a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.14% from 2023-2033.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly published report by IMARC Group, titled ”Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2033″, presents a comprehensive analysis of the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy market size. The report provides an overview of the market trends, growth prospects, investment opportunities, and industry prospects, as well as an analysis of the disease overview, market scenario, and growth trends. In addition, the report offers competitor analysis, regional analysis, and recent advancements in the seven major markets (7MM). The report also highlights key segments and market drivers, as well as challenges faced by industry players.

How big is the market for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy?

According to IMARC Group, in 2022, the total value of the seven major markets (7MM) for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy market amounted to US$ 2,722.4 Million. Looking forward, these markets are anticipated to reach US$ 6,057.8 Million by 2033, at a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.14% from 2023-2033.

What is chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy?

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy refers to a type of immunotherapy that utilizes altered immune cells to find and attack tumor cells. It removes immune cells, also known as T-cells, from the blood and introduces a new gene into the cells, enabling them to detect cancer. The T-cells are then injected back into the body, where they proliferate and start a range of immunological reactions that mitigate the spread of cancer cells in the body. CAR T-cell therapy is utilized for treating various kinds of lymphoma, adult leukemia, and pediatric leukemia. Additionally, it is also being adopted as a potential treatment for solid tumors that primarily develop in the chest.

What are the key drivers and trends in the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy market?

The widespread adoption of CAR T-cell therapy to address the growing patient pool for blood cancer on account of the rising awareness regarding its effectiveness over traditional treatments is primarily driving the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy market. In addition to this, the increasing incidences of relapsed or refractory cancer cases showing response failure to alternative treatments, including chemotherapy and radiation therapy, are also bolstering the market growth. Moreover, ongoing R&D activities in the life science and biotechnology sectors to assess CAR T-cell therapy's effectiveness, mechanism of drug action, safety, and adherence in patients with lymphoma and leukemia are further catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the inflating number of approvals for new CAR T-cell therapy products by regulatory bodies is expected to drive the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy market in the coming years.

What is included in the report segmentation?

The report covers the following aspects:

Report Period:

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2017-2022

Market Forecast: 2023-2033

Countries Included:

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Regulatory Status

How This Report Can Help You:

The report on chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy market presents a comprehensive overview and analysis of the epidemiology and market for this condition in the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

With insights into both current and emerging therapies in the 7MM, this report offers valuable information for businesses seeking to understand trends and opportunities within the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy market.

The chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy market report covers historical and forecasted market data, including epidemiology scenario, providing a reliable and informative resource for developing effective business strategies in 7MM.

Our report on the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy market can help businesses stay abreast of the trends and drivers, gain a competitive edge and drive success.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2022 and how are they expected to perform till 2033?

What was the country-wise size of the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy market across the seven major markets in 2022 and what will it look like in 2033?

What is the growth rate of the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years?

What are the key unmet needs in the market?

