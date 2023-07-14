Energy Bar Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Energy Bar Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Energy Bar Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the energy bar market analysis. As per TBRC’s energy bar market forecast, the energy bar market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.81 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.2% through the forecast period.

Increasing participation in sports, health clubs, and gyms is driving the energy bar market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest energy bar market share. Major players in the market include Lotus Bakeries NV, General Mills Inc., Clif Bar & Company, ProBar LLC, Post Holdings Inc., Bumble Bar Inc., PepsiCo Inc., TORQ Limited, OTE Sports Ltd., Kind LLC, Kellogg Company, Wholesome Habits Private Limited, Quest Nutrition LLC, Chicago Bar Company.

Energy Bar Market Segments

1) By Type: Protein Bar, Nutrition Bar, Cereal Bar, Fiber Bar

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

This type of bar refers to a food product with the shape of a bar that contains a combination of fats, carbs, and proteins and is fortified with vitamins and minerals. It is used as a source of energy during athletic events like marathons, triathlons, and other activities requiring a high energy expenditure for extended periods of time.

