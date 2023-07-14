Disposable Incontinence Products Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Disposable Incontinence Products Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Disposable Incontinence Products Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s disposable incontinence products market forecast, the disposable incontinence products market size is predicted to reach a value of $13.39 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.1% through the forecast period.
The growing number of urological disorders is expected to propel the disposable incontinence products market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest disposable incontinence products market share. Major disposable incontinence products market players include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health Inc., Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ontex Gr, Paul Hartmann AG, Medtronic plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medline Industries Inc., Fujian Yifa Healthcare Products Co Ltd., Berry Global Inc., First Quality Enterprises.
Disposable Incontinence Products Market Segments
1) By Product: Protective Incontinence Garments, Urine Bags, Urinary Catheter
2) By Material: Plastic, Cotton Fabric, Super Absorbents, Latex, Other Material
3) By Incontinence Type: Stress Urinary Incontinence, Urge Urinary Incontinence, Overflow Incontinence, Functional Urinary Incontinence
4) By Application: Urine Incontinence, Fecal Incontinence, Dual Incontinence
5) By End Use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Nursing Facilities, Long Term Care Centers, Other End Use
These types of incontinence products are referred to as adult diapers or absorbent pads that are worn by those who have urine incontinence inside underwear to soak up urine. They are used for the management of light to moderate and heavy urinary incontinence and/or fecal incontinence.
