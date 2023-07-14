Hydrophobic Coatings Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 14, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Hydrophobic Coatings Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers hydrophobic coatings market analysis and every facet of the hydrophobic coatings market research. As per TBRC’s hydrophobic coatings market forecast, the hydrophobic coatings market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.49 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.62% through the forecast period.

An increase in vehicle production is expected to propel the hydrophobic coating market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest hydrophobic coatings market share. Major players in the market include BASF SE, DryWired, PPG Industries Inc., 3M Company, NEI Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., NeverWet LLC, Aculon Inc., Cytonix Corporation, Lotus Leaf Coatings Inc., Advanced NanoTech Lab, Kansai Paint Ltd., Endura Manufacturing Company Ltd., Nanokote PTY Ltd., Precision Coating Company.

Hydrophobic Coatings Market Segments
1) By Product: Polysiloxanes, Fluoro-Aklylsilanes, Fluoropolymers, Titanium Dioxide, Other Products
2) By Function: Anti-Microbial, Anti-Icing, Antifouling, Anti-Corrosion, Self Cleaning
3) By Fabrication Method: Chemical Vapor Deposition, Phase Separation, Sol-Gel Process, Electro Spinning And Etching
4) By Application Method: Dip-Coating, Brushing, Roll Coating, Spraying, Other Application
5) By End-User: Automotive, Electronics, Building And Construction, Marine, Textiles, Healthcare, Aerospace, Oil And Gas, Food And Beverages, Other End-Users

These types of coatings refer to a tendency to reject water or not mix with it. Coatings with a hydrophobic (EU) or superhydrophobic surface can provide a variety of benefits to the substrate and coating surface to which they are applied. Many consumer products use these types of coatings to increase water repellant, water filtering, moisture detection, and corrosion protection.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Hydrophobic Coatings Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

