Global GPS Tracking Device Market Is Projected To Grow At A 13.1% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “GPS Tracking Device Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s GPS tracking device market forecast, the GPS tracking device market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 4.76 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global GPS tracking device industry is due to The increasing demand for commercial vehicles. Europe region is expected to hold the largest GPS tracking device market share. Major GPS tracking device companies include CalAmp, ORBCOMM, Sierra Wireless, Shenzhen Jimi IoT Co Ltd., Queclink Wireless Solutions Co Ltd.

GPS Tracking Device Market Segments

● By Type: Standalone Trackers, OBD Devices, Advance Trackers

● By Deployment: Commercial Vehicles, Cargo And Containers

● By Application: Automotive, Aerospace And Defense, Healthcare, Transportation

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

GPS tracking device refers to software equipment that provides information on surveillance of location to track the location of an entity or object remotely via the use of the Global Positioning System (GPS). It is used by fleet managers to locate asset on a route, report on traffic conditions, and keep track vehicles other activities.

