First-ever A-10s launch out of South America

Master Sgt. Matthew Pope, a crew chief deployed from the 924th Fighter Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., launches the first-ever A-10 sortie from South America July 11, 2023, at Chiclayo, Peru. The A-10s are deployed from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., as part of Patriot Fury, the first Air Force Reserve-led international exercise in South America focusing on agile combat employment and the new Air Force Force Gerneration model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bob Jennings)

