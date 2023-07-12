BCYF Fun Fests Kick Off July 20 at BCYF Condon

Mark your calendar and bring your friends and family to a fun and free Neighborhood Fun Fest Party.

Mark your calendar and bring your friends and family to a fun and free Neighborhood Fun Fest Party and learn more about your neighborhood community center! The Fun Fest will be held on Thursday, July 20, from 5-7 p.m. at BCYF Condon Community Center, 200 D Street in South Boston.

The BCYF Fun Fest will offer a variety of free activities including music, a cookout, dunk tank, Mega Obstacle Course, DJ and dance party, snow cones and cotton candy, face paint and balloon magic, Hoop Mania, ice cream and Cookie Monstah trucks, special guest performances, giveaways and information about BCYF Condon Community Center’s programming and activities. There will also be fun activities in the swimming pool.

In the case of rain or other weather issues, please check BCYF’s social media pages, @BCYFCenters, for updates. Additional Fun Fests will be held over the course of the summer at other BCYF centers. Visit Boston.gov/BCYF for dates and locations.