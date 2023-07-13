Pelosi Announces $1 Million for San Francisco Affordable Housing

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi announced that San Francisco will soon receive $1 million in new federal funding to support the construction of more than 200 new high-quality affordable homes on the corner of 7th and Brannan Streets. This funding was awarded by the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco Affordable Housing Program (AHP), which provides financial assistance for the development and maintenance of affordable housing.

“Expanding access to affordable housing in San Francisco ensures that families from all walks of life can live, work and thrive in our beautiful City,” Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said. “This federal funding is welcome news for San Francisco: helping us build a new affordable housing project in the heart of our City so that more families have a place to call home. As we celebrate this strong step toward a more inclusive San Francisco, I will continue fighting in Congress so that more families have the safety, dignity and opportunity that affordable housing provides.”

Mercy Housing California will receive a $1 million AHP grant from Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco to support a vibrant, mixed-use and mixed-population housing project at 600 7th Street. This new development will offer 221 units of affordable housing for low-income families and those who have previously experienced homelessness.

“This generous grant brings us closer to welcoming hundreds of San Francisco families and individuals to their new affordable home in the heart of San Francisco,” said Doug Shoemaker, president of affordable housing nonprofit Mercy Housing California.

AHP grants are awarded across the country through a competitive regional process to support a variety of projects, such as new construction, rehabilitation, down payment assistance and rental assistance programs.