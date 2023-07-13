Submit Release
EU voices its support for the Red Cross and calls for Azerbaijan to ensure free movement via Lachin corridor

The European Union strongly supports the International Committee of the Red Cross Azerbaijan (ICRC) activities as the only major humanitarian organisation present in the South Caucasus, said an EU spokesperson in a statement issued on 12 July.

On 11 July, Azerbaijan temporarily shut the only road linking its breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region in Armenia, accusing the Armenian branch of the ICRC of smuggling.

The EU notes that the ICRC is providing crucial humanitarian assistance and protection to those in need in the South Caucasus, in accordance with the humanitarian principles of neutrality, independence, and impartiality.

“Their work along the Lachin corridor has been exclusively focused on providing the essential needs for the Armenian population in Karabakh and much needed humanitarian assistance. It is the responsibility of the Azerbaijani authorities to ensure that ICRC can continue its operations and prevent a potential humanitarian crisis,” as said in the statement previously mentioned.

In this context, the EU reiterated its call for Azerbaijan to ensure the unrestricted movement of people and goods via the Lachin corridor.

