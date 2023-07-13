Uniting youth across borders: EU4Youth Alumni Network celebrates the end of a 10-month volunteer programme in Tbilisi 

Between 5 and 8 July, a gathering of around 50 young people from the EU’s Eastern partner countries took place in Tbilisi, Georgia, marking the final evaluation event of the EU4Youth Alumni Network’s 2022-2023 cycle.

Co-facilitated by the Alumni’s mentors and the Network’s coordination team, this meeting was the culmination of the young participants’ dedicated 10-month volunteer work for the programme.

“The final evaluation event was a great opportunity for Alumni from six countries to share their experiences and present the results of their voluntary activities,” said Programme Coordinator, EU4Youth Coordination and Support, Maxim Pijevskii.

In less than a year, these young people have worked hard to provide educational opportunities for disadvantaged youth in their regions. For instance, Xenia and Victor, two EU4Youth Alumni from the Republic of Moldova, spearheaded an initiative named ‘Civic Education and Opportunities for Disadvantaged Youth’.

According to Xenia, the significance of the ‘Civic Education and Opportunities for Disadvantaged Youth’ project extends beyond its role as a training programme: “It aims to inspire teenagers to be active and responsible citizens, which is essential for building and maintaining democracy. By empowering young people with knowledge and skills, the project contributes to the development of a stronger and more prosperous society.”

During the final event of the EU4Youth Alumni Network, participants presented their initiatives to each other, which fostered an atmosphere of shared learning. Participants reflected on the knowledge and results gained and discussed the sustainability and future of their projects.

Karen, an EU4Youth Alumni from Armenia, highlights the uniqueness of this event: “We were all from different countries, represented different cultures and traditions, and spoke different languages. But we spoke with the same voice, and that voice was the voice of helping and learning from each other.”

With the conclusion of this event, the third cycle of the EU4Youth Alumni Network draws to a close. The Network’s overarching goal is to establish connections between beneficiaries of EU mobility programmes and youth networks in the Eastern Partnership offering peer support and guidance to disadvantaged youth groups. In an intensive evaluation session, the Alumni provided feedback and recommendations to enhance the EU4Youth Alumni Network in the future.