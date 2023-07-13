EBRD appoints Nataly Muravidze as new Head of Mission in Azerbaijan

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has appointed Nataly Mouravidze as the new Head of the Bank’s operations in Azerbaijan.

She works in the Baku office of the EBRD and has already taken up her duties.

A Georgian national, Nataly Mouravidze holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree in International Business and Economics as well as a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance, the latter from the United States of America.

Muravidze joined the Bank in 2003. She is an Associate Director and Senior Banker, and has also been the Regional Coordinator of the Bank’s Manufacturing and Services. She has also managed the Tbilisi office while it transitioned from its former to current head.

“Azerbaijan is a resilient economy that has overcome significant challenges,” said Nataly Mouravidze. “Together with the EBRD Baku team, I will use my energy and experience to support Azerbaijan’s drive to broaden its economic base, and to enhance its non-oil sector.”

