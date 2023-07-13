Empowering Energy Voices: EU4Energy conducts training for PR specialists and journalists from the Eastern Partner countries working on energy issues

On 13-14 July, the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER) is holding a two-day training on energy media coverage in Batumi, Georgia, for public relations specialists from ministries and national energy regulators, as well as energy journalists from the Eastern Partnership countries.

The comprehensive training programme was developed by CEER in collaboration with the EU-funded Regional Communication Programme for the Eastern Neighbourhood (EU Neighbours East).

During the training, participants will learn how to translate complex concepts and technical language into simple and straightforward messages. The training will also provide participants with an understanding of crisis communication and the development of emergency communication strategies. Topics such as quality of service, supporting vulnerable customers, and the importance of renewable energy development will also be covered. The trainees will be able to apply the technical knowledge learnt in practice through case study exercises.

“The recent energy crisis underscored the lack of emergency communication strategies among energy regulatory authorities that left them unprepared for the developments that unfolded in 2022. This training will therefore highlight the necessity for energy experts, policymakers and the media to collaborate closely, a precondition for effective communications, especially during a crisis,” says a press release by CEER.

One of the CEER’s recommendations to PR specialists is to plan all promotions and awareness-raising activities in advance, identify target groups, and choose a specific theme it wants to advocate for and link it to global events and trends for even greater visibility.

“Frequently, the development of a good communication and visibility product is not enough, and it might fade away if the target audience is not correctly defined or if you overlook the role of multipliers. The use of multipliers and engagement of external stakeholders define the success of a product, as well as a campaign,” adds Kato Otarashvili, content and media relations expert at EU NEIGHBOURS EAST.

The training is organised in the framework of the EU4Energy Programme Phase II – Promoting the Clean Energy Transition in the Eastern Partnership Countries, which runs until December 2024. The programme aims to contribute to the development of sound legislative and regulatory frameworks for energy, to support the region’s transition to clean energy and the liberalisation of its energy markets.

CEER has also developed a guide for public relations and PR professionals and journalists from the Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries. It aims to help the public relations practitioners of these authorities to improve the effectiveness of their work by outlining some key principles, case studies, and sharing European examples.

The EU4Energy initiative is funded by the European Union with a total budget of €8.5 million and is jointly implemented by CEER, the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Energy Community Secretariat (EnCS).