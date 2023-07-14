Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet July 18-19

CHEYENNE, Wyo – The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet July 18-19, 2023, for a business meeting and education session in Cheyenne.

The commission will hold its regular business meeting on Tuesday, July 18, at 1:30 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room at the WYDOT Aeronautics Division offices, 200 E. 8th Avenue, in Cheyenne. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

Following the meeting, the commission will attend a drone demonstration at a WYDOT salt/sand shed, located at mile post 343.6 on the eastbound lane of I-80. Commission members will also attend a dinner with WYDOT staff on July 18, but no official business is to be conducted.

The commission will tour the Wyoming Army National Guard - Army Aviation Support Facility on the F.E. Warren Air Force Base at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19. Following the tour and lunch, the commission will visit the Cheyenne Regional Airport to see the runway reconstruction project.

The Commission’s business meeting will be in person with a video conference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the Aeronautics website and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015 or email AeronauticsCommission@wyo.gov.