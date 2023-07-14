Public input meeting for proposed improvements in Grand Forks scheduled July 20

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, to discuss proposed improvements for the reconstruction of the intersection of Belmont Road, South Fifth Street and Division Avenue.



The meeting will be located at the Marathon gas station parking lot, 307 First Avenue South in Grand Forks.



The public input meeting will utilize an open house format with information available on hand. Virtual materials will be available on the City of Grand Forks Website at grandforksgov.com/confusioncorner on the event date of July 20.



Representatives from the City of Grand Forks and Bolton & Menk will be on hand to answer your questions and discuss your concerns.



If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by August 4, 2023, to Blue Weber, COS, Bolton & Menk, 3168 41st St. S. #2, Fargo, North Dakota 58104 or blue.weber@bolton-menk.com with “Public Input Meeting - PCN 23880” in the letter heading or e-mail subject.



The City of Grand Forks will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access City of Grand Forks programs and information.

Appropriate provisions will be considered when the city is notified at least 10 days prior to the meeting date or the date the written material translation is needed.



To request accommodations, contact City of Grand Forks Title VI and ADA Coordinator, Tangee Bouvette, at 701-746-2667. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



- ### -







MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

