Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 600 Block of North Carolina Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in a Burglary One offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in the 600 block of North Carolina Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 1:50 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 30-year-old Tiffany Clark, no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

